Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $30.04

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $31.09. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 39,035 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $16,429,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.