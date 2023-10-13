Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.