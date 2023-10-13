Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

