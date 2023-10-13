VERITY Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,197,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

