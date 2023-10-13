Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.92.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at C$19.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.77. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

