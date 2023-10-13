Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock worth $1,138,166,280. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 90.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

