VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 761.0 days.
VGP Stock Performance
VGPBF stock remained flat at $92.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. VGP has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $107.90.
VGP Company Profile
