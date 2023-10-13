Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $26.35

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $25.63. Viad shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 429 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viad by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

