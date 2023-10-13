Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

VSCO stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

