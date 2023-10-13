Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $122,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

