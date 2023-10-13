Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Wintrust Financial worth $133,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.73 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
