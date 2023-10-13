Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $137,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $649,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,796 shares of company stock worth $8,256,687 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.9 %

SIG opened at $69.18 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.