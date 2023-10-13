Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,804 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.81% of ALLETE worth $126,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

