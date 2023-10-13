Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $127.06 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of 3M worth $127,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.