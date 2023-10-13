Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $130.23 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $130,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,295,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NWE stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.