Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $132.80 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.50% of Integer worth $132,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE ITGR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

