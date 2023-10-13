Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $167.12 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Altria Group worth $167,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

