Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $172.20 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $172,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $361.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.16. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

