Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $230.58 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $230,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.