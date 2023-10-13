Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $131,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

