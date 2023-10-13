Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Gibraltar Industries worth $127,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.