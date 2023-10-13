Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Littelfuse worth $126,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $235.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

