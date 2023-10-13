Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $156,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,436.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

