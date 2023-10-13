Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $149,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

