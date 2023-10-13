Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 108,702 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $160,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

WERN stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.