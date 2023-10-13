Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,537,149 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2,182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of TransUnion worth $207,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.1 %

TRU stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

