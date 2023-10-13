Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $200,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
