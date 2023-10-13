Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.37% of FTI Consulting worth $217,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.01.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

