Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $131,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

NOW opened at $560.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

