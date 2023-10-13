Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.60% of Cohu worth $129,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cohu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

