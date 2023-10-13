Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,954,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $155,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $260.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $264.34. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

