Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,376 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $131,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.