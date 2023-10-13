Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 275,657 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $131,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

