Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $133,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

