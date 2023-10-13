Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,519 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $134,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.51 and a 200-day moving average of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

