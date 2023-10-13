Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.60. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 3,627 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $568.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 58.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

