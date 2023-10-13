Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.02.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Vipshop
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
Vipshop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.