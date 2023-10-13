Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. Vipshop's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

