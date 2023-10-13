Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

