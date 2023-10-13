Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECS stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

