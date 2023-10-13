Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.