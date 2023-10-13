Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,762 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $61.73 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $77.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,444 shares of company stock worth $2,820,592. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

