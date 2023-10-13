Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

