Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

