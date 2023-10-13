Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 114.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.5 %

ALV stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.