Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $211,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $298,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 19.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 408,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $401,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $239,123.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,082.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $239,123.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,082.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

