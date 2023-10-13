Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $234.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.73 and a 200 day moving average of $273.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

