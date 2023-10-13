Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

KMB stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

