Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $165.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.04 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.47%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

