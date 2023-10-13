Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 38,669 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Trading Down 4.6 %

HCP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.