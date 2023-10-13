Virtu Financial LLC Sells 45,889 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 2,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $74.64.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

